Two unitaries but one children's trust for Northants

The eight existing councils in Northamptonshire will be abolished and replaced by two unitary councils, the government has confirmed.

In an announcement today, housing and communities secretary James Brokenshire also said education secretary Damian Hinds “is minded” to establish a children’s trust to deliver children’s social care across both new councils.

The new councils will be North Northamptonshire - covering Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough BCs and East Northamptonshire Council - and West Northamptonshire - covering Daventry DC, Northampton BC and South Northamptonshire Council.

Elections will be hold for the councils in May next year to support shadow authorities, with the two new councils becoming fully operational from April the following year.

The creation of two unitary councils was first proposed by Max Caller in March last year after Northamptonshire CC had in February become the first council in almost two decades to issue a section 114 notice.

Communities Secretary James Brokenshire said: “I welcome the continued commitment of Northamptonshire’s councils and their partners to driving forward the changes to local government in their area which I have confirmed today.

“The two new authorities of North and West Northamptonshire will usher in a new era for the county, transforming the way services are delivered so every resident can have confidence they will receive the high-quality public services they both expect and deserve.”

The likelihood of a single children’s trust for the county is in line with a recommendation in a report published today by Malcolm Newsam, the children’s commissioner in the county.

Children’s minister Nadhim Zahawi said: “The decision marks an important step for everyone living in Northamptonshire, and by creating a children’s trust to deliver children’s social care across the two new counties, we will be able to provide the continuity and stability that families deserve.”

More to follow.