Unitary's children's services ends eight-year inadequacy

Children’s services in Slough have been rated better than inadequate for the first time in eight years.

An Ofsted inspection in January this year found significant progress has been made in tackling the “deep-rooted problems” that led to services first being rated inadequate in 2011.

The delivery of services was transferred from Slough BC to Slough Children’s Services Trust in 2015 following a government intervention.

Improved partnership working between the trust and the council was highlighted by a report published on Monday, with senior leaders said to be taking determined action to drive up standards after a “faltering start”.

“An increasingly strong culture of challenge, support and learning is helping to improve practice,” it added.

The trust’s senior leaders were said to have strengthened oversight and accountability in the last six to nine months but planning for some children, particularly adolescents at risk of exploitation, children in private fostering placements and teenagers at risk of homelessness, was found to be not good enough.

Robert Tapsfield, chair of the trust, said the trust’s chief executive Lisa Humphreys is driving change “at a faster pace than ever”.

“We know there are still improvements to be made and will be working hard, with the council, to continue making progress for our children and young people,” he added.

Children and families minister Nadhim Zahawi said: “Today’s report is down to strong leadership and the hard work of staff at the trust and council.

“We want Slough to be able to deliver for every child and so we want this progress to be the first step towards sustained and continuing improvement.”