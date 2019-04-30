Warning over autism ‘unresourced requirements’

NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens has highlighted “un-resourced requirements” in children’s services, as he warned levels of autism in young people could undermine the effectiveness of the health and care system.

Addressing the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services Spring Seminar yesterday, Mr Stevens said progress on providing alternative provision to institutional care for people with learning disabilities and autism is still not progressing at the scale required following the Winterbourne View abuse scandal in 2011.

The Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government at the time pledged to move all patientsplaced in similar institutions to more appropriate settings by June 2014 but Mr Stevens said while some progress has been made, there remains too much variation across the country.

Mr Stevens said assessments of placements as part of the transforming care programme had revealed 78% of young inpatients with the most complex needs had been diagnosed with autism. He added how this group is supported through services such as special educational needs and disabilities support, education and community services is key to making the progress required.

“All of this is as fundamental to a well-functioning health and social care system, as is the conversation we are rightly having on care for older people,” he said.

Mr Stevens added it was important the promised social care green paper is as focused on learning disabilities - and autism particularly - as on support for older people.

When asked to give a guarantee money would “follow the patient” from institutions to alternative, community-based support, Mr Stevens said funding shortfalls in both adult and children’s social care must be addressed.

He said: “We have got significant unmet need there.

“You can identify a small number of people who are currently in expensive inpatient locations but let’s not confuse a stock with a flow. For a stock of those people who have been in those settings inappropriately for a long period, five years or so, absolutely [the money should follow].

“But we have also got to do is deal with the flow. In order to deal with the flow, you actually need broad-based support right down the pyramid of people with autism and [learning difficulties] and for that, frankly, there is unmet need and unresourced requirements inside children’s and adult social care.

“That is part of the argument we have got to make in terms of getting a properly resourced social care service in this country.”