Warning over health visiting 'deterioration'

A significant deterioration in the “quality and quantity” of health visiting provision since councils took over responsibility for the service is threatening the long-term health and social outcomes of children, experts have warned.

This week it emerged Suffolk CC plans to cut up to 31 full-time health visitor posts by September after recently winning the contract from the NHS to provide healthy child services across the county.

The Institute of Health Visiting (IHV) today said in a statement that the changes will mean most families in Suffolk will no longer receive universal health visiting services as set out in Public Health England’s commissioning guidance due to a focus on the most vulnerable families. However, IHV said health visitors will only see these families for two of the five mandated reviews.

“This removes their essential opportunity to work in partnership with families to identify need upstream and offer support before it becomes problematic,” the IHV said.

It added health visitor caseloads are expected to rise to three times the level it recommends, with staff nurses and non-health professionals with no specialist training taking on some of the mandated visits.

“The Institute of Health Visiting has very serious concerns about the quality and effectiveness of the service that families will now receive,” IHV said.

The institute added health visiting services nationally were being “diluted and eroded due to a persistent gap between what the evidence tells us and we aspire to achieve, and what is currently funded and provided”.

It said the service is an important part of the solution to challenges facing children and families, including early identification of special educational needs and disabilities, safeguarding from abuse and neglect, reducing parental conflict and reducing unnecessary hospital admissions.

The IHV added: “Since 2015, local authorities were expected to secure continuous improvement in the health visiting service, with a level of flexibility to ensure that services were responsive to local needs.

“At the heart of the plan was improved access, experience and outcomes for all families. Yet, there has been a significant deterioration in the quality and quantity of health visiting provision in many areas of England.”

A Suffolk spokeswoman said the new contract was an opportunity to “remodel and improve” the services for 0-19-year-olds.

She added: “We’re currently consulting staff on proposals to deliver the service within the funding that’s available.

“This includes reviewing the work of health visitors and how this service can be improved.”

A staff consultation closed on Friday and the council is now analysing responses, she noted.

“Ofsted recently rated Suffolk’s children’s services as ‘outstanding’ and in that spirit we will continue to provide high quality services to keep children and young people in Suffolk safe and well,” the spokeswoman added.

Suffolk has also earmarked plans to increase the school nursing provision by 32% and “build on the skill mix” of those working with children and families, while improving the digital offer with a new helpline for mothers who have questions or concerns.

The public health grant has reduced by £850m since 2014-15.