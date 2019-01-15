Combined authority backs bus alliance

West Yorkshire Combined Authority has endorsed a proposed partnership deal with bus companies Arriva, First and Transdev.

Members of the authority’s transport committee voted last week to approve development of a delivery plan, with a view to signing a formal voluntary partnership agreement by June this year.

The West Yorkshire Bus Alliance will last until 2021 and see the combined authority work with bus operators towards adoption of a unified brand and a series of service improvements .

Objectives of the partnership include adoption of a simpler fair structure, better travel advice and journey planning services, and delivery of a clean bus technology programme.

The partnership will build on the authority’s Bus18 initiative, which launched in March 2017 and aims to foster greater cooperation with local bus operators.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority transport committee chair Kim Groves (Lab) said: “As councillors, all of us hear about issues people have using buses and trains.

“This two-year alliance will be an opportunity to implement measures that ensure a stable, affordable, reliable and punctual services that people can rely on.”