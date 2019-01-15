Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

David paine masthead

The editor

A 'continuous improvement tool' from the ministry for councils. Really?
 Menu 

Combined authority backs bus alliance

15 January, 2019 By Mark Wilding

  • 1 Comment

West Yorkshire Combined Authority has endorsed a proposed partnership deal with bus companies Arriva, First and Transdev.

Members of the authority’s transport committee voted last week to approve development of a delivery plan, with a view to signing a formal voluntary partnership agreement by June this year.

The West Yorkshire Bus Alliance will last until 2021 and see the combined authority work with bus operators towards adoption of a unified brand and a series of service improvements .

Objectives of the partnership include adoption of a simpler fair structure, better travel advice and journey planning services, and delivery of a clean bus technology programme.

The partnership will build on the authority’s Bus18 initiative, which launched in March 2017 and aims to foster greater cooperation with local bus operators.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority transport committee chair Kim Groves (Lab) said: “As councillors, all of us hear about issues people have using buses and trains.

“This two-year alliance will be an opportunity to implement measures that ensure a stable, affordable, reliable and punctual services that people can rely on.”

View comment (1)
  • 1 Comment

You might also like...

Readers' comments (1)

  • Anonymous15 January, 2019 2:17 pm

    Surely it should be "...simpler fare structure..."

    Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.