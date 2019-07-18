Berry: Fly county flags to to boost community pride

The government has issued a “rallying call to action” for county councils to celebrate “the rich heritage” of their areas to boost community pride.
Non-statutory guidance issued this week pulls together resources to help councils to “prepare effective and well-supported local activities”.
This includes council’s involving “people of all nationalities, ethnicities and faiths to understand the history and traditions of the places they live”.
It also encourages councils to erect signs to mark the boundary of a “historic or traditional county on their land”, fly county flags and hold celebrations on county days.
Historic county flags day on 23 July will involve 50 registered flags being flown in Parliament Square “in support of a colourful celebration of the nation’s history and culture”.
Northern Powerhouse minister Jake Berry has this week written to the leaders of all county councils encouraging them to celebrate their county’s heritage and “proudly” fly the flag for their counties.
He said: “I am delighted that this campaign has won support from the County Councils Network and I look forward to seeing the celebrations local authorities across the country have planned to promote historic counties in their communities.”
CCN devolution spokesman Martin Hill (Con), who is leader of Lincolnshire CC, said he welcomed the government promoting the significance of counties, “both economically and socially”.
“At the same time, it is important that this guidance recognises the importance of existing county boundaries in enabling county councils to deliver efficient local services, such as transport and highways, and economic growth,” he added.
Readers' comments (5)
Anonymous18 July, 2019 11:51 am
Don’t confuse county council areas with our ancient county borders -they are not the same-county Councils only came into being in 1889
Anonymous18 July, 2019 12:27 pm
Love it, look forward to South Ox and Vale of White Horse DC flying the Berkshire flag and the reaction from residents.
And do we go with pre 1974, 1965 or 1889? Or back to Anglo Norman units?
Anonymous18 July, 2019 12:49 pm
Fiddling whilst Rome burns
Anonymous18 July, 2019 2:52 pm
FFS. Has the Government and its civil servants got nothing better to do? I'd rather they'd issued a consultation paper about the arrangements for the UK Shared Prosperity Fund or some other useful task.
Anonymous18 July, 2019 3:44 pm
Now MHCLG have got this off their chest how about something useful for counties like a common devolution framework or meaningful support for unitarisation....?!
