Prevent official calls for vetting of chiefs in counter-extremism push

A senior Home Office official has called for more council chief executives to be vetted by the security services to bolster counter-extremism efforts.

Chris Williams, a senior advisor on the Prevent programme, told LGC a significant proportion of upper tier chief executives have not been cleared to receive classified information about potential risks posed by individuals relevant to their areas, despite the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government recently offering to support them through the process.

Speaking at the Local Government Association conference on Thursday, Mr Williams said the Home Office is pushing for police counter-terrorism units, which operate on a regional level, to work more closely with councils and provide quarterly updates on the “risk and threat” profile in council areas.

Concerns have previously been raised that the sharing of intelligence by police and the security services with councils remains inconsistent and should be improved, despite an update last year of the government’s counter-terrorism strategy CONTEST aimed at establishing a “flexible and co-ordinated approach”.

Mr Williams told delegates: “It is really important that where relevant, necessary and proportionate information is shared with local authorities, and back to police and security services too.

“Our push is towards a national model through which all local authorities will receive as much information as they need about things that are happening relevant to their area.”

Mr Williams added there should be “no barriers” to information being shared, as all data protection legislation “exists to enable the flow of data when it is necessary and proportionate to do so”.

“[Information sharing] is aided if the chief executives are security cleared, so they have been through the process of being vetted to be able to receive direct, sensitive information from the security services,” he added.

Speaking later to LGC, Mr Williams said between 50-60% of upper tier chief executives had been granted security clearance. He added some had not wanted people “prying into their lives” while others had instead secured clearance for a director of children’s services, as cases had involved minors.

When a council does not have a cleared individual, Mr Williams said it could still be asked to monitor particular individuals but would not be told further important details such as the level of risk.

“We want them all to [receive security clearance],” he said.

The Prevent programme has faced long-term criticism, with campaigners claiming it unfairly targets Muslims and the threshold for intervention is set too low, creating a sense of persecution in some communities.

Commenting on the criticism, Mr Williams said: “There are loud voices who seek to undermine the objectives of the programme and some are in cahoots with extremists or close to that spectrum.”