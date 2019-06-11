Digest: new homes cash for two areas

Ministers have allocated £142m from the £5.5bn Housing Infrastructure Fund for investment to unlock sites for new homes in Woking and Truro as part of their drive to reach a 300,000 new homes a year target.

In Woking, there will be £95m used to widen a bridge and improve roads to enable 4,500 homes to be built.

Truro is to get a £47m investment for a new northern access road allowing access for 4,000 new homes.

Housing minister Kit Malthouse said: “For decades, governments of all stripes and types have not built enough new homes but we are turning that around, brick by brick.”

Money from the fund is allocated through a competitive process.