Digest: new homes cash for two areas

Ministers have allocated £142m from the £5.5bn Housing Infrastructure Fund for investment to unlock sites for new homes in Woking and Truro as part of their drive to reach a 300,000 new homes a year target.
In Woking, there will be £95m used to widen a bridge and improve roads to enable 4,500 homes to be built.
Truro is to get a £47m investment for a new northern access road allowing access for 4,000 new homes.
Housing minister Kit Malthouse said: “For decades, governments of all stripes and types have not built enough new homes but we are turning that around, brick by brick.”
Money from the fund is allocated through a competitive process.
