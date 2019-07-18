Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

--

Nick golding masthead optimsed

The Editor

As the civility of politics is threatened shared purpose must be our goal
 Menu 

​ EXCLUSIVE: Greater Manchester to declare a climate emergency

18 July, 2019 By

  • 1 Comment

Greater Manchester CA is poised to become the latest authority to declare a climate emergency.

The CA’s mayor Andy Burnham told LGC that plans were agreed earlier this week to bring a climate change motion to the CA on Friday for adoption.

Greater Manchester will then become the fourth combined authority to have declared a climate emergency, after West Midlands CA did so earlier this month, 

Liverpool City Region declared on 28 May and West Yorkshire CA declared on 27 June.

Two of the ten councils that make up Greater Manchester CA have already declared climate emergencies within their own boroughs - Trafford MBC was first last November, and Manchester City Council did so last week.

Last month, Greater Manchester CA pledged to become carbon neutral by 2038 at the launch of its industrial strategy - 12 years ahead of the prime minister’s goal for national carbon neutrality by 2050.

The CA also has ambitions to double the number of passengers at Manchester Airport, which all the CA’s boroughs have a financial stake in, over the next 20 years, but Mr Burnham denies that this causes a conflict of interest with its climate goals. “We do not argue against the levels of air traffic set nationally and internationally, but we want to rebalance the air traffic within the UK,” he said.

“I am against the idea of a third runway in Heathrow, because we need this to smooth out the economic inequalities in this country. Manchester has two runways that are not running at full capacity. This is our big argument for HS2 - give people alternatives to Heathrow. If you don’t build a third runway there, HS2 could be the instrument to rebalance the economic activity from the south to the north.”

Last month, the CA announced it would become the first CA outside London to franchise its bus network, and Mr Burnham explained to LGC that it is moving to zero emission bus fleet over the next decade. “We currently power the metro link predominantly using renewable energy, and we want to power our bus fleet in the same way,” he said.

Ten councils declared a climate emergency yesterday, bringing the total number of councils to do so to 151 in the last eight months, with at least three more due to declare tonight.

Kevin Frea (Lab), co-chair of the UK Climate Emergency Network said he sees the numbers “accelerating”. ”With the Local Government Association declaring a climate emergency [earlier this month] , I’m looking forward to us all sharing best practice, ideas and information to make the declarations have a significant impact on reducing the UK’s carbon emissions,” he said.

“We now urge the government to give us the legislation and resources to make this happen as quickly as possible.”

 

 

View comment (1)
  • 1 Comment

You might also like...

  • Andy Burnham Manchester

    EXCLUSIVE Burnham attacks 'outrageous' clean air intervention

    17 July, 2019

    Greater Manchester CA mayor Andy Burnham (Lab) has described to LGC as ”outrageous” the government’s decision to bring forward the charging of heavily-polluting vans in the city’s clean air zone by two years without also providing funding for people switch to cleaner vehicles.

  • Michael Gove

    Gove backs ‘all-in’ deposit return scheme

    17 July, 2019Katie Coyne

    An ‘all-in’ deposit return scheme (DRS) for England has been backed by environment secretary Michael Gove, who argued that the model would provide the best incentive for consumers to recycle.

  • Workforce logo

    Unitary MD departs by mutual consent

    16 July, 2019

    Telford & Wrekin Council’s managing director and chief officer is to leave the role.

  • andrew carter

    Andrew Carter: Think local to solve Britain’s productivity puzzle

    11 July, 2019

    One of the most concerning aspects of Westminster’s ongoing Brexit debate is that it is letting other unresolved political and economic problems go unnoticed. One of the most serious and overlooked of these is the UK’s productivity problem.

  • Growth

    Growth in combined authority workforces revealed

    16 April 2019

    Staffing expenditure by the mayoral combined authorities has increased by 30% since May 2017 as the total workforce has grown by a fifth, LGC research has found.

  • charges

    Revealed: the councils planning clean air zones

    8 April 2019

    Today, London introduced the world’s first Ultra Low Emission Zone – but it’s not the only local authority taking strides to combat rising levels of air pollution. LGC research has established 14 councils spanning four urban areas outside of the capital have drawn up plans to begin charging the most polluting vehicles to drive in their cities – but many have watered down their proposals in the face of divided public opinion.

  • six per cent

    Lawyers wanted: Legal workforce on the rise

    21 March 2019

    Councils are boosting capacity in their legal departments following previous cuts as they face challenges arising from new models of service delivery, commercialisation and pressures in adult and children’s social care, LGC research can reveal.

Readers' comments (1)

  • Anonymous18 July, 2019 11:46 am

    Parliament has already declared a Climate Change Emergency for the whole of the UK which includes Greater Manchester. Why is it necessary for every single Council in the land to declare it again? Wouldn't it be better to get on with doing something about it?

    Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.