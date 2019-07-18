​ EXCLUSIVE: Greater Manchester to declare a climate emergency

The CA’s mayor Andy Burnham told LGC that plans were agreed earlier this week to bring a climate change motion to the CA on Friday for adoption.

Greater Manchester will then become the fourth combined authority to have declared a climate emergency, after West Midlands CA did so earlier this month,

Liverpool City Region declared on 28 May and West Yorkshire CA declared on 27 June.

Two of the ten councils that make up Greater Manchester CA have already declared climate emergencies within their own boroughs - Trafford MBC was first last November, and Manchester City Council did so last week.

Last month, Greater Manchester CA pledged to become carbon neutral by 2038 at the launch of its industrial strategy - 12 years ahead of the prime minister’s goal for national carbon neutrality by 2050.

The CA also has ambitions to double the number of passengers at Manchester Airport, which all the CA’s boroughs have a financial stake in, over the next 20 years, but Mr Burnham denies that this causes a conflict of interest with its climate goals. “We do not argue against the levels of air traffic set nationally and internationally, but we want to rebalance the air traffic within the UK,” he said.

“I am against the idea of a third runway in Heathrow, because we need this to smooth out the economic inequalities in this country. Manchester has two runways that are not running at full capacity. This is our big argument for HS2 - give people alternatives to Heathrow. If you don’t build a third runway there, HS2 could be the instrument to rebalance the economic activity from the south to the north.”

Last month, the CA announced it would become the first CA outside London to franchise its bus network, and Mr Burnham explained to LGC that it is moving to zero emission bus fleet over the next decade. “We currently power the metro link predominantly using renewable energy, and we want to power our bus fleet in the same way,” he said.

Ten councils declared a climate emergency yesterday, bringing the total number of councils to do so to 151 in the last eight months, with at least three more due to declare tonight.

Kevin Frea (Lab), co-chair of the UK Climate Emergency Network said he sees the numbers “accelerating”. ”With the Local Government Association declaring a climate emergency [earlier this month] , I’m looking forward to us all sharing best practice, ideas and information to make the declarations have a significant impact on reducing the UK’s carbon emissions,” he said.

“We now urge the government to give us the legislation and resources to make this happen as quickly as possible.”