Basildon councillors unite against clean air zone

Basildon BC has agreed plans to reduce the speed limit on a major road in a bid to head off threatened government intervention over air quality.

Environment minister Therese Coffey in June ordered Basildon to step up its clean air plans by the end of this month, or face the imposition of a charging clean air zone on stretches of the A127 where air pollution legal limits were broken.

At an extraordinary council meeting on 27 June the council voted 39 in favour, with just one abstention, of a motion to implement a 50mph zone on the 70mph stretch of road, and to support businesses to move to sustainable transport.

Council Leader Gavin Callaghan (Lab) described the vote as “a clear, strong and decisive message” to the government in Westminster.

“Basildon Council will not accept a congestion charge, so think again,” he said. “We reject utterly the notion that a charging zone is an appropriate solution. We want to work with our businesses, not against them.”

Basildon was one of 24 councils ordered by central government to produce a plan on cleaning up its dirty air in 2017.

But the council’s initial plans to tackle the problem - by reducing speed limits, fining motorists for idling in the town and increasing electric charging points - were rejected by the Department for Environment, Farming & Rural Affairs. A ministerial direction issued on 18 June instructed Basildon and Essex CC to complete additional modelling on measures to improve air quality by the end of the month, and to submit a full business case on the speed limit measure by 25 October or face having to charge vehicles to drive on stretches of the A127.

Basildon said in a statement that the council believes the introduction of a charging zone would be “incredibly detrimental” to the borough’s businesses and the local economy, and that the introduction of a charging zone would put “incredible pressure” on the Basildon stretch of the A13, an alternative route through the district.

The council will seek assurances from Essex CC, who as highways authority have lead responsibility for traffic management, that government deadlines will be met and will set up a group to monitor progress.

Basildon also said it will develop measures to help businesses speed up progress to switch to cleaner vehicles and support their workforce to make more use of public transport.

Meanwhile, on 24 June Sheffield launched a public consultation on its plans for a clean air zone that will charge the most polluting taxis, buses, coaches and HGVs, with private cars exempt. The council said its proposals are “aimed at 20% of the vehicles in the city [that] cause 50% of the harmful nitrogen dioxide emissions”.

On the same day, and after several months of delays, Bristol City Council also launched its public consultation on two options to reduce toxic air. Under the first option for a clean air zone, polluting buses, taxis and HGVs will be charged to drive in part of the city centre, and under the second, all diesel cars would be banned from entering a specific central area from 7am to 3pm.