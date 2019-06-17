Cycle lanes 'waste of money' say cycling champions

Councils should be allowed to follow the example of Scotland and use income from traffic offence penalties to improve road safety and public transport.

The country’s six cycling commissioners said in a letter to transport secretary Chris Grayling this would be a better approach than painting cycle lanes, which they said had proven a waste of money.

“As there are currently no national minimum safety standards for walking and cycling infrastructure, [painting lanes] can and will continue, wasting public money and failing to persuade people to change their travel habits,” they wrote.

The commissioners - who include Olympic gold medallist Chris Boardman and paralympic gold medallist Dame Sarah Storey - noted that hundreds of millions of pounds “have been spent and continue to be spent on road ‘improvement’ projects which involve only painted cycle lanes as a gesture towards catering for cycling, which evidence now confirms is insufficient to make people feel safer”.

Traffic offences could be more effectively enforced if revenues from fixed penalty notices were kept locally and reinvested in road safety, they said.

There would be an incentive to collect the money and enforcement would enjoy public support if the results could be seen in local safety measures, they said.

This approach was being used by 19 councils in Scotland, which reinvested money in enforcement activities, public transport, car clubs, parks maintenance and park and rides.

The commissioners also called for economic appraisal models for the viability of transport schemes to “take full account of the negative consequences of making private car use easier [and] the benefits of walking and cycling on our health, wellbeing and environment”.

Sustainable modes would show far greater levels of benefit if the full impact of private car use were factored into transport investment decisions, they said.