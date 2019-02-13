Your browser is no longer supported

Public health should be overseen by the guardian of place, not the guardian of hospitals
Digest: Localis calls for greater focus on clean air

13 February, 2019

Councils must take greater responsibility for delivering clean growth in their areas, according to the Localis think tank.

In a new report, A Modern Transport Infrastructure Strategyit suggested that city region mayors should consider the introduction of business rates supplements and council tax precepts to fund new infrastructure.

Councils should also seek to attract greater long-term private capital investment, it said, as well as exploring asset recycling schemes with major institutions such as pension funds.

The public sector as a whole should make better use of its procurement and policy levers to promote clean air infrastructure, it said.

“Local leaders must take a punt on clean growth using all means at their disposal - fiscal, economic and regulatory - to deliver world class infrastructure to their areas,” said Localis chief executive Jonathan Werran.

