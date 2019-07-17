EXCLUSIVE Burnham attacks 'outrageous' clean air intervention

Greater Manchester CA mayor Andy Burnham (Lab) has described to LGC as ”outrageous” the government’s decision to bring forward the charging of heavily-polluting vans in the city’s clean air zone by two years without also providing funding for people switch to cleaner vehicles.

The CA is planning to start charging heavily-polluting buses, coaches, HGVs, taxis and private hire vehicles for entering a clean air zone in 2021, but had intended for vans and minibuses to be included in the plans later, in 2023, to give small businesses more time to switch to cleaner vehicles.

But the 10 councils which make up Greater Manchester have just received a ministerial instruction that Mr Burnham claims came “out of the blue”, to start charging vans 18 months earlier - and without the £116m of funding the combined authority claims it needs to help businesses to upgrade their vehicles.

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs has so far only committed providing Greater Manchester with £36m to create a network of cameras which will enable it to enforce the rules.

In an interview this morning, the mayor told LGC he is worried there will be a public backlash to introduction of fines, which could take the form of strikes or public protests, without this sweetener to lessen the blow.

“The pattern we are seeing is of the government using its rhetoric and then dumping the problem on the doorstep for local authorities to deal with, and this is an unacceptable way to proceed,” he told LGC. ”It’s a classic example of the government not wanting to pick up the flack for their decisions. This is also happening with police funding and social care funding.

“These problems can only be solved by partnership. The bigger point is on what it says about the relationship between national and local government.”

Mr Burnham perceives that there is a ”wide gulf” in the tone of environment secretary Michael Gove’s speech yesterday on how the government wants to tackle climate change, and the tone of the instruction from his junior minister Thérèse Coffey, which described the CA’s cash request as a ”very significant funding bid” and said “fuller justification for each measure” was identified.

”Gove’s concerns around this issue appear to be genuine, but it doesn’t stack up with the reality of what councils have been told,” the mayor told LGC. ”We think many other councils will be left in the same position as us.”

Mr Burnham denied that the £116m funding request he had made was “gold plated in any way”. ”We were given a clear steer to apply for it. Gove ruled out a national scrappage scheme, but he said there would be local scrappage schemes,” he said.

”If we get a public backlash, that won’t help get us where we need to get to. Small businesses are facing considerable uncertainty already dealing with the economic uncertainty of Brexit, so why are we adding to their problems? We have to bring the public with us on this. The government can’t leave us with no choice but to fine people - it’s outrageous.

”This will make the constraints in the north/south relationship worse. Our councils are grappling with major austerity issues, while London has much more ability to finance things like this because of the extra money they get.”

However, a spokesman for Defra said it was “incorrect” to compare the situation in Greater Manchester with London, which the spokesman said has separate funding arrangements.

They also said Defra has “made clear” it will provide further funding for businesses and affected individuals, “once the plans are finalised”. “However, until the authority comes forward with its final evidence-based plan, we cannot provide the individual funding they are asking for,” he added.

Greater Manchester is already running late in its plans to act on air pollution as the government has ordered councils in eight of Greater Manchester’s boroughs to implement a clean air plan no later than the end of 2020.