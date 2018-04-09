Oliver Burt: Councils need to influence the new deposit return scheme

Subscribe for full online access and get...
- Unlimited access to all online stories
- Daily briefings and news alerts
- A fortnightly magazine
- Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
- Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange
For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
Proponents say the planned deposit return scheme will incentivise recycling and lead to savings for local government, but the devil will be in the detail
Already have an account? Sign in