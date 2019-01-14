Fly-tipping reaching 'epidemic proportions'

Fly-tipping has reached “epidemic proportions” in England, with 646,039 incidents recorded across just five cities in the past six years, according to The Furniture Recycling Group (TFR).

The clean-up costs to councils in England in 2016-17 was £57.7m, at a time of budgets being slashed, LGC’s sister title Materials Recycling World reports. TFR says its research shows England will reach a “crisis” point soon if it does not address bulkier waste streams.

TFR is calling on the government to take action by supporting councils so they can scrap bulky recycling collection fees for householders and have a greater focus on the circular economy.

Research by TFR, which specialises in mattress recycling, places London as suffering the worst fly-tipping, with 366,087 incidents in the past five years. Manchester comes in second with 91,115, and Liverpool third with 74,909 incidents.

Nick Oettinger, TFR managing director, said: “We need to make it easier for people to discard of these items and ensure they are disposed of in the best possible way. That’s why I’m calling for these collection charges to be scrapped and for greater focus on the circular economy at a local and national level.”

He added: “We are also calling on the Government to do more to ensure that designers, manufacturers and retailers take into account the end of life of their products, such as mattresses. This will go some way to reducing the amount of fly-tipping we see across all parts of the country, and ensure the end of a product’s life is simply the start of a new one.

“We have conducted recent research indicating that England will reach crisis point soon if there is not an immediate focus on the recycling of bulkier waste streams which are difficult to compress and take up a huge amount of landfill space. So this is a multi-faceted problem that requires a big solution.”