Adass warns over 'risky' assumptions on care funding

Concerns have been raised that more than a third of councils have adopted a “risky” strategy of assuming specific social care funding for winter pressures will be available next year.

The annual survey by the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services revealed 34% of councils have planned for the £240m, which was announced in October last year for both 2018-19 and 2019-20, to be available again in 2020-21. However, the government is yet to confirm this will be the case.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon ahead of the survey’s release, Adass president Julie Ogley described the percentage of councils planning for the funding as “stark” as councils’ general funding is so stretched.

She added: “We have not had the confirmation that the grants will continue or confirmation that they will be used for the same purpose [reducing delayed transfers of care]. That is quite a risky approach to take.”

Ms Ogley said a planned review of the better care fund is also causing a “great deal of anxiety” as a significant amount of the funding has been spent on prevention services.

Later Cath Roth, Adass lead on resources, described the assumption in financial planning that the winter pressures funding would be available as “really risky”.

She added: “We are just not getting the right noises from civil servants about this. It is particularly risky for those councils that have entered into commitments on current funding. It is going to be difficult to manage [if the funding is not available] with human consequences.

The survey also found that councils recorded a collective underspend of £98m in 2018-19, on a net budget of £14.8bn.

Ms Roth, who is director of adult social services at Leeds City Council, said this was largely caused by the winter pressures funding not being made available until November.

She said: “What drives this is the funding came very late in the day.

“Most of our work is around staffing, we are a people business and need lead-in time to recruit people.

“Giving us one-off bits of money from a standing start is not good planning. [Leeds] has taken the decision that we would rather spend the money wisely than quickly.”