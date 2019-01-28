Care home funding rates 'an insult'

Care England has accused councils of “abandoning old people” by not paying enough for care home places.

A freedom of information request to all councils with adult social care responsibilities by the body, which represents independent care home providers, found one in five of those who responded made no increase in their baseline rate for nursing home beds in 2018-19.

There was no rise in the rate paid for nursing beds for people with dementia at 18% of councils and 22% reported no increase in rates paid for residential care home beds.

Care England chief executive Martin Green is scheduled to give evidence to the House of Lords economic affairs committee tomorrow.

He said it is an “insult” that councils have not increased their rates when costs and wages have increased by up to 5%.

“By failing to properly fund their care, [councils] are abandoning old people,” Mr Green added.

“Our society is institutionally ageist. Older people are treated like a problem to be tolerated rather than something to be cherished.”

The Association of Directors of Adult Services has described recent extra funding for adult social care, including £650m in the Autumn budget, as “grossly inadequate” and called for the delayed green paper on long-term sustainability of the system to be published.