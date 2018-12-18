CCGs' failings highlighted as NAO calls for stability

The National Audit Office has raised concerns about the number of clinical commissioning groups that are failing to function effectively and operate within their budgets.

A report published today highlights that 40% of CCGs were rated as ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’ in 2017-18, while 36% (75 of 207) collectively overspent by £213m over the period. In 2016-17, 57 CCGs spent more than planned.

The NAO also said a reluctance among staff to take on more senior positions due to pressures was contributing to many CCGs struggling to attract and retain high quality leadership.

NHS England is expected to set out its vision for commissioning in its long-term plan for the NHS, which is now expected early next year.

Head of the NAO Amyas Morse said: “We have seen almost three decades of change to NHS commissioning. It would be a huge waste if in five years’ time NHS commissioning is undergoing yet another cycle of reorganisation resulting in significant upheaval.

”The current restructuring of CCGs must deliver balanced and effective organisations that can support the long-term aims of the NHS and deliver a much-needed prolonged period of stability.”