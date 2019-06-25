Childhood obesity 'trailblazers' announced

Five councils have been chosen to receive a share of £1.5m over the next three years to pilot programmes tackling childhood obesity.

Birmingham City Council, Blackburn with Darwen BC, Bradford City Council, Lewisham LBC and Nottinghamshire CC were selected from 13 councils whose approaches earlier this year underwent 12-week assessment under the ‘trailblazer programme’, which was announced as part of the second phase of the government’s childhood obesity plan.

The councils will receive £100,000 annually and be supported by the Department of Health & Social Care, Public Health England and the Local Government Association to further develop the programmes, which could help shape future national policy.

Birmingham will offer health focused apprenticeships in the city’s most deprived areas and Blackburn with Darwen will aim to ensure all new restaurants and takeaways provide healthy food options.

Bradford will work with mosques to provide healthy food and exercise to children, while Lewisham will use unsold public advertising space to promote healthy lifestyles and food businesses offering balanced options.

Nottinghamshire will support low-income families to cook healthier food at home and aim to improve meals offered in nurseries.

Public health minister Seema Kennedy said the decision to support locally-devised pilots was made because “a one-size-fits-all approach does not work in public health”.

“These pilots are rightly rooted in the needs of the communities they serve and I look forward to seeing what benefits this grassroots approach has on our nation’s obesity problem,” she added.

Responding to today’s announcement, chair of the LGA’s community wellbeing board Ian Hudspeth (Con) said childhood obesity is one of the most serious challenges facing councils.

“It is crucial that we find a way to address the inequality which currently exists when it comes to childhood obesity. Children from the most deprived areas are more than twice as likely to be obese and more than four times as likely to be severely obese than children from the least deprived areas.”