Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

Nick golding masthead optimsed

The Editor

Austerity is leading to death. It's as stark as that
 Menu 

‘Councils must re-connnect with their ill health prevention roots’

‘Councils must re-connect with their ill health prevention roots’

26 February, 2018 By Michelle Lowe

Local government up and down the country is working with clinical commissioning groups and GP surgeries to deal with the non-medical causes of why people visit their doctor, even if the symptoms are medical.

Subscribe for full online access and get...

  • Unlimited access to all online stories
  • Daily briefings and news alerts
  • A fortnightly magazine
  • Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
  • Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange

Register for guest access to keep reading and get..

  • A free taste of other selected stories
  • Daily email newsletters
  • A fortnightly magazine
  • Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
  • Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange

Already have an account?