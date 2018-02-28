‘Councils must ringfence some care funding to fight malnutrition’

Subscribe for full online access and get...
- Unlimited access to all online stories
- Daily briefings and news alerts
- A fortnightly magazine
- Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
- Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange
For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
The recent all-party parliamentary group’s report into hidden hunger and malnutrition in the elderly has shone a light on the epidemic of malnutrition being suffered by this country’s older population and the impact it is having on our health and social care systems.
Already have an account? Sign in