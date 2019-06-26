Fears for domiciliary market as number hit by closures doubles

An estimated 7,000 people receiving vital support at home were affected by care providers closing services in just six months last year - more than double the number impacted during the same period in 2017-18, a survey of directors of adult social care has found.

Directors have also warned that a lack of clarity over funding for next year will lead them to end contracts with providers unless the government provides clarity on the money available for services by September this year.

In a survey of 150 councils by the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services in April and May, 75% of directors reported that care providers in their areas had ceased trading or handed back contracts in the final six months of 2018-19, compared to 66% at the same time in the previous year.

The closure of domiciliary provision affected an estimated 7,019 people in 2018-19, a significant rise on the 3,290 reported in 2017-18. The majority of those affected were receiving a support from the company Allied, which ceased trading last year. The estimated number of people affected by the closure of residential care homes fell from 2,095 to 1,173 over the same period.

Additionally, the number of people affected by domiciliary care providers handing back contracts to councils due to low fees increased from 2,664 to 3,464, while those impacted by care home providers doing the same increased from 292 to 310.

“This continued disruption not only significantly impacts on wellbeing but threatens the continued ability of the provider market as a whole to deliver the care people need,” the report said.

The survey also found that one-off cash injections announced last year have not given directors confidence that will be able to meet their legal duties. Only 35% of directors said they are fully confident their social care budgets will be sufficient to meet all duties in 2019-20.

A third of directors reported being fully confident that planned savings would be made in 2019-20, with 65% partially confident. Confidence falls in later years, with 4% of directors fully confident and 31% partially confident planned savings will be met in 2021-22.

A high proportion of directors (87%) said they are experiencing pressures due to increased admissions to hospital, while 60% said they are concerned about demand created by people being prematurely or inappropriately discharged from hospital.

In the absence of the delayed social care green paper, just one in ten directors said they were optimistic about the financial health of the wider health and care system.

Adass president Julie Ogley, said: “Too many older and disabled people and their families still struggle without getting the help they need. Social workers, managers and councillors are having to make incredibly difficult decisions based on dwindling resources, which should not be allowed to happen in a modern, compassionate society.

“Our message from this survey to the new prime minister… is very clear: Make social care an immediate priority. A thriving economy and a caring nation require it.”