Former public health director amongst Sri Lanka dead

A former director of public health is among the more than 300 people killed in the Easter Sunday bomb attacks in Sri Lanka.

Sally Bradley was director of public health for Manchester Primary Care Trust from 2007 to 2009. She was killed along with her husband Bill Harrop, an ex-firefighter, when a suicide bomber attacked the Cinnamon Grand Hotel in the capital Colombo.

A statement released by her family, reported by the Manchester Evening News, said: “Dr Bradley was a kind, loyal and hardworking woman that lived for adventure.

“She was the personification of joy that life could bring if you approached it with a smile on your face and warmth in your heart. She dedicated her professional life to public service and was a true daughter of Greater Manchester.”

In her role at the PCT Dr Bradley, a GP, worked closely with the Manchester joint health unit set up by Manchester City Council and the local NHS. She went on to become medical director at Pennine Acute Trust.

Assistant County Fire Officer Dave Keelan, who had known the couple for many years, said: “This is devastating news and the thoughts of Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service are with Bill and Sally’s families.

“Bill served here for 30 years, retiring at the end of 2012. He was a much a loved and respected colleague and friend. He will be greatly missed.”

This morning it was reported the death toll from the eight explosions at churches and hotels in Columbo had risen to 312 with about 500 estimated to be wounded.