Hancock backs CQC to continue care system reviews

Reviews into the effectiveness of local health and social care systems are to be resumed after the government gave its approval to the future of the programme.

The programme of reviews carried out by the Care Quality Commission had been suspended after the government failed to respond to the regulator’s request for clarity over the funding of the programme.

The CQC had told the Commons health and social care committee that the team carrying out the reviews had been disbanded following the failure of health secretary Matt Hancock to formally respond to the commission’s request for confirmation of the next stage of the reviews.

However, the Department of Health & Social Care said on Tuesday a letter had now been sent to the CQC confirming that the reviews should continue.

“People should have access to the health and care services they need wherever they live,” a spokesperson for the department said.

“We asked the CQC to look at how well local areas are working together to support people as they move between health and adult social care and highlight where improvements can be made.

“Discussions have been ongoing about the next steps and the health secretary has now written to the CQC to commit to continuing this programme next year.”

The move was welcomed by Steve Field, chief inspector of primary medical services and integrated care at the commission.

“We’re delighted that [the department] has recognised the local and national benefits delivered by the first twenty local system reviews by commissioning a further programme of reviews,” he said.

“These future reviews will support providers and commissioners to collaborate more effectively with local partners so that people get better care.”