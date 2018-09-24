Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

Nick golding masthead optimsed

The Editor

A wiser government would invest in the local – not in doing less

 Menu 

Isobel Darby

Isobel Darby: Don’t dismiss districts on prevention, Mr Hancock

24 September, 2018 By Isobel Darby

When Matt Hancock gave his first speech as health and social care secretary, he said improving outcomes for patients is not just about improving healthcare in hospitals. It’s about keeping people out of hospital in the first place.

Subscribe for full online access and get...

  • Unlimited access to all online stories
  • Daily briefings and news alerts
  • A fortnightly magazine
  • Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
  • Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange

Register for guest access to keep reading and get..

  • A free taste of other selected stories
  • Daily email newsletters
  • A fortnightly magazine
  • Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
  • Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange

Already have an account?