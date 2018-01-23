Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Close

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

David paine masthead

News Editor

Why a pair of leather trousers will prevent the Treasury from lifting the borrowing cap
 Menu 

Seccombe: Green paper must shift focus from crisis

Izzi Seccombe: green paper must shift focus from crisis

23 January, 2018 By Jon Bunn

The social care green paper must shift the focus from just managing people in crisis, but reform may come too late to save support services from reaching a financial “cliff edge”, the Local Government Association’s care lead has warned.

Subscribe for full online access and get...

  • Unlimited access to all online stories
  • Daily briefings and news alerts
  • A fortnightly magazine
  • Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
  • Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange

Register for guest access to keep reading and get..

  • A free taste of other selected stories
  • Daily email newsletters
  • A fortnightly magazine
  • Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
  • Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange

Already have an account?