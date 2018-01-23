Izzi Seccombe: green paper must shift focus from crisis

Subscribe for full online access and get...
- Unlimited access to all online stories
- Daily briefings and news alerts
- A fortnightly magazine
- Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
- Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange
For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.Close
The social care green paper must shift the focus from just managing people in crisis, but reform may come too late to save support services from reaching a financial “cliff edge”, the Local Government Association’s care lead has warned.
Already have an account? Sign in