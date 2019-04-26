Labour pledges to fund 160k extra care packages

Labour has announced a plan to invest £2.8bn to provide support for an extra 160,000 older people.

The party said today a package of increased investment, including a £350m investment in developing the social care workforce, would reverse reductions in government funding since 2015 and ensure both the over-65s and younger adults would receive the care they need.

Labour said it would invest £350m per year to support people with autism and learning disabilities move back into the community from “inappropriate” inpatient units.

It would also annually increase the earnings threshold for carers allowance in line with the national living wage.

Labour’s 2017 election manifesto promised to invest £8bn over the lifetime of the following parliament on supporting older people.

Labour’s shadow social care minister Barbara Keeley said the current government, which promised a green paper on the future sustainability of the social care system nearly two years ago, had “shamefully abandoned” people with care needs.

She added: “There is still no sign of their social care green paper which was promised over two years ago, and vulnerable older people have needlessly suffered as a result of the government’s failure.

“People with dementia are unfairly punished when it comes to paying for their care needs so Labour will correct this injustice in government.

“We want care staff to be properly paid and trained, so that they can provide the kind of compassionate care that they want to give.

“We must offer dignity and security to all vulnerable people.”

A major new analysis of social care data by the King’s Fund found a fall in the proportion of older people seeking social care and uncovered huge variation in demand between councils