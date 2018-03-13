Michael Wood: The NHS can learn much from councils about raising revenue

Subscribe for full online access and get...
- Unlimited access to all online stories
- Daily briefings and news alerts
- A fortnightly magazine
- Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
- Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange
For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
Given the parlous state of the public finances it has always struck me as odd just how little the NHS understands about local government finance, and vice versa.
Already have an account? Sign in