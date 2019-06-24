MPs criticise 'NHS-centric' long term plan proposals

An influential committee of MPs has welcomed proposed legislative changes to support greater integration of health and social care services but said greater consideration must be given to the role of councils in the NHS Long Term Plan.

A report published today by the Commons health and social care committee says plans aimed at boosting joint decision-making and collaboration in local systems do not acknowledge the “crucial role” of councils and health and wellbeing boards in local systems and establishing a population health approach.

The committee said it supports the current proposals including the repeal of section 75 of the Health and Social Care Act 2012, which requires clinical commissioning groups to put contracts over the value of £615,278 out to tender. It is proposed commissioners should alternatively be able to use their discretion to apply a “best value test” to “to secure the best outcomes for patients and the taxpayer”.

The committee said it also supports other measures in the long term plan aimed at creating a range of options for those working across health and care systems, including the establishment of NHS trusts for integrated care and joint decision-making committees.

But it warned that while the proposals seek to support collaborative local systems, they remain “too NHS-centric rather than looking at the wider system with which it seeks to integrate”.

“The Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England and NHS Improvement should be clearer about the roles local government, the voluntary and community sector and independent providers should play in the future of the NHS,” the committee added.

The report says particular concerns had been expressed from “across the health and care community” that local government is “not part of the main narrative” in the long-term plan.

It adds: “These proposals do little to address that criticism. Local authorities and health and wellbeing boards are crucial if integrated care systems are going to result in approaches that focus on population health and are truly place-based.

“More work is needed across several of the proposed changes to work through the implications for local authorities (e.g. procurement rules and local government’s involvement in joint committees) to ensure that barriers to local authority involvement in the planning and delivery of services are removed.”

Responding to the report, chair of the Local Government Association’s community wellbeing board Ian Hudspeth (Con) said: “While we are in favour of measures to enable greater collaboration within the NHS, we want to avoid any legal change which may have unforeseen impacts on collaboration between the NHS and local government.

“As stated in this report, legal reforms should allow councils to be equal partners on joint committees alongside clinical commissioning groups and NHS providers.

“Any legislative change needs to ensure parity of esteem between the NHS and local government and ensure local accountability of the NHS.”