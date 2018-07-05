Your browser is no longer supported

Nick golding masthead optimsed

The Editor

To look after their populations councils must look after their officers
rokhsana fiaz

Newham mayor heckled on social care funding question

5 July, 2018 By Jimmy Nicholls

Newham LBC’s new elected mayor has faced heckles at the Local Government Association conference over her calls for more government funding for social care without explaining where the money would come from.

