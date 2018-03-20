NHS England looks to do more to tackle health inequalities

Subscribe for full online access and get...
- Unlimited access to all online stories
- Daily briefings and news alerts
- A fortnightly magazine
- Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
- Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange
For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
NHS England is considering what more it and the NHS should be doing about health inequalities, partly in response to “disturbing” figures showing life expectancy falling in some areas, Health Service Journal reports.
Already have an account? Sign in