No way home: The unintended consequences of DToC targets

It is July 2017: a sense of relief that central government had acknowledged repeated warnings of a looming social care crisis and allocated £2bn directly to councils quickly switched to anger as it emerged there would be tight controls on how it could be spent.

With central government motivated by fears of the political damage caused by images of stricken older people on hospital trolleys during another winter ‘bed blocking’ crisis, local government was now forced to channel vital funding into relieving immediate pressures on the NHS.

There were early signs of the targets having a negative impact. Reporting on the outcomes of 20 reviews of health and social care systems in July last year, the Care Quality Commission warned of tensions between local NHS organisations and councils caused by system pressures “and accountability against performance measures, such as delayed transfers of care”.

The CQC also said examples had been found where a focus on DToC had compromised safety, including people being moved with insufficient information compiled about their care needs and the required equipment and medication being arranged. This, the CQC said, had led to people being readmitted to hospital.

Fast forward to the present and ministers have been keen to praise councils' performance on DToC targets.

By February this year they had fallen by 46% even as emergency admissions to hospitals had increased by 13%.

Despite the achievements of a majority of councils on DToC, it is difficult to disentangle the impact of the targets from the influence of the extra £2bn. While the extra money undoubtedly helped to improve performance on social care DToC, it only served to plug an existing shortfall.

There is ongoing concern across the sector that a required focus on the 'back door' of hospitals continues to have unintended consequences.

There is said to be unease that pressures created by a combination of limited resources and targets, combined with a diversion of investment away from community care and prevention, has led to older people being transferred to settings that do not provide the best opportunity for sustained recovery.

Norfolk CC has been unable to hit its DToC target since February 2017 and recorded a rate of 5.2 in February this year, down from 7.6 in the previous month.

The council's executive director of adult social services James Bullion said a range of remedies have been attempted, but a shift to investment in community services and prevention had been challenging.

“As in other areas, the unintended consequence is more admissions to short term or long-term residential care, based on decisions made at a time of crisis, which then turn into permanent residential care,” Mr Bullion added.

Sarah Atkinson, a health and social are consultant and former director at Impower, told LGC the “laser-like” focus on the single problem of DToC has stimulated joint working between councils and the NHS in some areas and broadened perspectives on system level collaboration.

But she added in local government and the NHS the targets had led some decision-makers to not adequately consider where people are being discharged to and to lose focus on establishing and maintaining independence.

"What I see in lots of places is that it's easier to discharge people into beds than it is to get people home," Ms Atkinson said.

She said NHS staff can often be more risk averse” in their approach, with a tendency to focus on ensuring patients are cared for around the clock following a discharge, rather than involving them in the decision about what happens next and considering other options.

This perspective, Ms Atkinson said, could be “committing people to spending the rest of their lives in a care home”, particularly if they do not receive the right support, treatment and therapy while they are there to enable them to return home.

John Bolton, visiting professor at the University, put it more bluntly when he told LGC some councils had hit their DToC target by “dumping people into residential care”.

He said this could have been compounded by behaviour within NHS organisations, some of which had commissioned residential beds themselves.

Mr Bolton said it could be argued that NHS England's 'discharge to assess' regime had increased the risk of potentially damaging admissions to residential care.

He added: “My research shows a third of these admissions are avoidable or unnecessary – that is very poorly thought through and not properly recognised.

“If you just put somebody in a care bed, doing an assessment and nothing else, there is a huge chance they will stay in a care bed.

“Some councils who have done well on admissions and they are doing that at the expense of older people.”

Mr Bolton added the best way to avoid this is for all component parts of the system to work together.

Ruthe Isden, head of health and care at Age UK, said the issue of older people being moved from hospital into residential care when it is not always in their best interests is part of a broader set of problems in the system.

She said a lack of capacity in the wider social care market, including domiciliary care and nursing homes, is leading to widespread delays in accessing care.

"Any time extra capacity becomes available it is focused on getting people out of hospital. Across the country there is not enough capacity to go around and when you put targets in the mix you start to see an impact on where and how people receive care."

In a warning of the impact of an increasingly fragile care market, Ms those judged to be eligible for social care.

“There is evidence emerging from Age UK’s advice line of a growing trend of people being told by councils that they are eligible for care in their homes but there is not enough staff available to provide it, or they are receiving just one visit a day rather than three.”

While councils should be applauded for their performance on DToC, success on this single measure should not be taken as an indication that issues of capacity within the social care system have been solved. Not for the first time, the singular focus required to meet a target without addressing the underlying issues seems to be leading to unintended consequences.

Medway: We always try to remember we are dealing with people Medway’s assistant director of adult social care Chris McKenzie said work was already underway to improve process before the DToC targets were imposed but said the government’s approach had “focused attention” across the health and care system. He added: “We always try to remember that while we wanted to reduce delayed transfers we are dealing with people. “The important thing is not just about the numbers but to support people in the right way. “As a system we focus as a principle on how we can make sure people are in the right location with the right support.” Mr McKenzie said the council has established a joint commissioning partnership with Medway Clinical Commissioning Group and a joint discharge service based at Medway Maritime Hospital working on a ‘home first’ model of supporting people to remain independent.