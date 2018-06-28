Paul Burstow: LGA must boldly seek solutions to care's cash crisis

The NHS is celebrating its 70th birthday, a party is planned and the prime minister is baking a cake full of extra cash. Amidst all the celebrations, including a 20-part series on the BBC, what about the NHS’s unloved sibling, social care? Will there be any crumbs left to fix our broken social care system on its 70th birthday?