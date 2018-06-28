Paul Burstow: LGA must boldly seek solutions to care's cash crisis

Subscribe for full online access and get...
- Unlimited access to all online stories
- Daily briefings and news alerts
- A fortnightly magazine
- Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
- Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange
For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
The NHS is celebrating its 70th birthday, a party is planned and the prime minister is baking a cake full of extra cash. Amidst all the celebrations, including a 20-part series on the BBC, what about the NHS’s unloved sibling, social care? Will there be any crumbs left to fix our broken social care system on its 70th birthday?
Already have an account? Sign in