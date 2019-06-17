PM to pledge funding for suicide prevention plans

Councils will receive extra funding to strengthen suicide prevention plans, under a range of measures to be announced today by prime minister Theresa May aimed at improving support before mental illness becomes critical.

As well as the unspecified funding for the plans, the government will also update professional standards for social workers to improve the knowledge and skills of those supporting people with mental illness.

Mrs May will also announce the launch of new research, building on evidence gathered in the government’s child in need review published yesterday, to develop the best ways to support those who face abuse or neglect.

The review linked several Department for Education datasets for the first time and found the two most prevalent factors for children being designated under social care classifications as ‘in need’ - which includes those on child in need plans, child protection plans or are looked after - are chidren’s mental health and domestic violence.

Under plans to be announced by Mrs May, statutory guidance will be updated to clarify schools’ responsibilities to protect children’s wellbeing and NHS staff will be trained on suicide prevention.

Independent audits will also be introduced in a bid to ensure funding committed under the NHS Long Term Plan for mental health reaches front line services.

A ‘breathing space’ scheme will also be launched to provide respite from debt collection for people at risk of mental illness.

Ms May will say a rise in mental health problems should never be accepted as inevitable.

“It’s time to rethink how we tackle this issue, which is why I believe the next great revolution in mental health should be in prevention”, she will add. “The measures we’ve launched today will make sure at every stage of life, for people of all backgrounds, preventing mental illness gets the urgent attention it deserves.”

Responding to the proposals children’s commissioner Anne Longfield challenged their adequacy and said the government must invest in children’s social care to boost early help services.

She added: ”The prime minister today called for all teachers to be trained to spot emerging mental health conditions in kids – I don’t think they have that much trouble spotting them; they have trouble finding anyone to treat them.

”I have called for a long time for a [child and adolescent mental health services] professional to be available in every school. Now, on the day… the government publicly recognises that one in ten kids with a social worker lurches in and out of the service for four to five years, the PM calls for a twiddle to teacher training?”

Number 10 has been contacted for further clarification.