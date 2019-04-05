Your browser is no longer supported

PM's former PPS appointed public health minister

5 April, 2019 By

  • Comment

Seema Kennedy has been appointed parliamentary under secretary of state for public health and primary care.

The South Ribble MP replaces Steve Brine, who resigned last month after voting in favour of a successful cross-party amendment by Oliver Letwin (Con) for a series of indicative votes over Brexit.

Ms Kennedy was elected in 2015 and became the parliamentary private secretary to the prime minister in 2017, the first woman PPS to a Conservative prime minister.

Yesterday health and social care secretary Matt Hancock tweeted that Ms Kennedy “would be a brilliant part of the DHSC team”.

