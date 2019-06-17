Resettlement scheme to continue after 2020 with global reach

Schemes for resettling refugees from outside Europe will continue after 2020 under a single programme with a broader scope, home secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed.

The new ‘global’ resettlement scheme will consolidate the vulnerable persons’ resettlement scheme and the vulnerable children’s resettlement scheme, which have focused on people from the Middle East and north Africa, and the gateway protection plan that deals with those who successfully apply to be resettled through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Councils will receive initial funding to deliver the scheme at the current level. This is £8,520 for resettled adults and £13,020 for a child aged five to 18 in the first year.

Today Mr Javid said the new scheme will resettle about 5,000 vulnerable refugees in 2020-21.

The Home Office said the new scheme will broaden the geographical focus beyond the Middle East and North Africa to any area where the need is most acute, will be simpler to operate and provide greater consistency in the way refugees are resettled.

Mr Javid said the UK had resettled more refugees from outside Europe than any other EU state.

He added: “Under our new scheme, thousands more people fleeing conflict and persecution will have the opportunity to build a new life in the UK.

“I’m proud of the world-leading work we have done in the Middle East and Africa so far – but there is so much more to do.”

Responding to the announcement, a spokesperson for the Local Government Association said councils were pleased a resettlement scheme will continue.

They added: “While it is good that councils will receive initial one-year funding to deliver the scheme at the same level, this needs to be followed through with long-term funding in the spending review.

“Clear links need to be made across all the programmes that resettle asylum seekers, refugee families and children to make sure there is enough funding for all new arrivals building new lives in the UK.”