Social care and public health funding put Long Term Plan at risk

The NHS Long Term Plan will be jeopardised without extra funding for the wider health system including social care and public health, policy experts have said.

Analysis by the Health Foundation published today has found social care funding will need to increase by £4.2bn a year by 2023-24, an increase of 3.6% a year, to prevent a reduction in quality of services and access to care.

It also found if pay for care staff was to grow at the same rate as the NHS pay deal to improve recruitment and retention, the funding gap would rise to £4.4bn in 2023-24. To return care access and quality to 2010 levels would mean an annual budget for social care of £29.6bn, a 67% increase on the £11.9bn funding in 2017-18.

The analysis also said social care funding is complicated by reforms to local government finance, saying it is unclear how councils can meet the growing demand for social care from an increased reliance on council tax and business rates without an impact on other services such as public health and housing.

The analysis also found the Long Term Plan’s focus on prevention is in danger of being compromised by the £850m reduction in the public health grant since 2014-15. The grant in 2020-21 would need to total £4.2bn to reverse these cuts, just over £1bn higher than next year’s provisional allocation of £3.1bn.

Increasing the public health grant in line with increases to the NHS budget so the share is maintained at its current level would require an annual increase of £1.5bn by 2023-24, the analysis said.

The NHS Long Term Plan states the NHS cannot be considered in isolation as an ageing population with increasingly complex needs and working age adults requiring social care will increase demand for services.

The Health Foundation found the increased NHS funding of £20.6bn in real terms over five years announced last year, alongside a plan to invest in mental health, primary and community services, will have to coincide with a rise in hospital activity of 2.7% a year by 2023-24 to meet demand.

However, the current funding will only enable hospital activity to grow by 2.3% over the period, the analysis says.

A change to the planned phasing of the additional NHS funding will result in “modest increases” in the next couple of years rather than the front-loaded settlement announced last year, making it hard to support initial investment in out of hospital care, the Health Foundation said.

Health Foundation chief executive Jennifer Dixon said policy makers must accept there is “urgent unfinished business” if the NHS is to improve patient care.

She added: “The new government needs to honour last year’s promises to set out long-term funding for public health, capital investment, workforce training and social care, and ensure they receive sufficient funding to support the long term plan ambitions.”

A survey of NHS managers by the NHS Confederation, released to coincide with the analysis, found integration of health and social care services and prevention is considered vital to reducing demand on acute care. But NHS mangers said they are not confident this is happening effectively, with only one in four saying they are confident their local systems will be able to reduce the rate of growth in demand.

The survey found cuts to social care and public health are undermining new service models designed to maintain health and keep people out of hospital, with nine out of ten managers saying they are not confident the NHS will be able to deliver reforms set out in the long term plan without a sustainable funding settlement for social care.