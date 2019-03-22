Social care at 'breaking point' say 15 organisations

Brexit must not distract from urgently needed reform to an adult social care system at “breaking point”, 15 organisations have jointly warned the government today.

A letter with signatories including the Local Government Association, the Society of Local Authority Chief Executives & Senior Managers, NHS organisations and charities says the government must act immediately to address “underlying structural problems” facing the system.

The organisations call for the government to be “bold” in its adult social care green paper first promised two years ago and use the forthcoming spending review to invest in services.

It adds more than two million people have left their jobs to provide unpaid care for family or friends.

The letter says: “Brexit cannot be a distraction from the challenges facing our adult social care services which millions rely on every day.

“We are uniting today to urge the government to be bold in its upcoming adult social care green paper and spending review and urgently invest in these essential services, which also help reduce demand on the NHS, prevent sickness and reduce hospital admissions.

“Older and disabled people who need dignified care and support, and unpaid carers, deserve action now.”

Adult social care services face a funding gap of £3.6bn by 2025