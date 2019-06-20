Three new integrated care systems announced

Three new areas have been designated integrated care systems (ICS), NHS England has announced.

The North East and North Cumbria ICS will be the largest in the country, spanning a population of just over 3 million. It will incorporate four integrated care partnerships including 15 councils.

The South East London ICS is the first in the capital and includes six boroughs, with a population of 1.9 million.

The Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West ICS spans 14 council areas and will serve a population of 1.8 million.

Speaking at the NHS Confederation conference yesterday, NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens said the areas had shown the “real gains of collaboration”.

He added: “Every NHS organisation will need to intensify partnership working with others – including local councils and community organisations – for the good of those we serve.”

Ian Hudspeth, Oxfordshire leader and chairman of the Local Government Association’s community wellbeing board, said: “Locally, I’m convinced that working together in partnership with the NHS we will deliver huge benefits to the health and care system and will improve the health and wellbeing of Oxfordshire’s residents.”