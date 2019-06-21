Why cuts in care funding put UK on course for US-style health cover

US President Donald Trump’s visit reminded us all to be grateful for British health care free at the point of use. Under Trump seven million Americans have lost their health insurance. Even Obamacare left 10.9% of the population without insurance cover.

The English tragedy is that while our system is founded on better principles, cutbacks in care funding mean that universal care, free at the point of use is no longer on offer. In the US it is lack of insurance that leaves individuals to suffer alone. In England having the wrong disease produces the same result.

For cancer, public service stands by each of us every step of the way. For Alzheimer’s it does not. Under funding care has broken the proudest collective pledge made by us all to our fellow citizens.

Care services have been underfunded for years. Despite a 63% cut in core funding since 2010, councils have kept the cut in care spending to 3.3%. Even so the Health Foundation reports that spending per person dropped from £345 to £310 in the first six years of austerity. Councils spend £700m less in real terms now than in 2010. With greater demand this is a £6bn shortfall.

The squeeze inevitably effects access to care. Demand is rising most of all amongst working age adults with intense needs; one fifth higher than in 2010. Tougher financial and health eligibility criteria are part of managing the response. One result is that people need more support when they do qualify; driving up costs per person.

Local government has delivered heroic innovation to close the funding gap. A London Councils’ member survey found that improvements from authorities are estimated to save £480m across the city. That innovation is also driving savings and better care in the NHS. London boroughs delivered 29% reductions in delayed transfers from hospital care last year compared to 4% by the NHS.

National governments have responded with displacement activity. The Sutherland Commission in 1999 and Dilnot in 2011 have morphed into drip funding as the risk of system collapse grows: £3.5bn in 2015; a £241m grant in 2017 with rights to raise council tax; another £2bn through the Better Care Fund in 2017; finally a £150m grant in 2018. This year we only have promises from aspiring prime ministers across all parties.

The obvious solution is long-term investment where that delivers the best results; through funding council care and so restoring Britain’s universal health care promise. If national government cannot act on evidence, then the care crisis may only be resolved when spending decisions are devolved to the local state. Until then Britain’s claims to offer better universal care than the USA will remain fake news.

Dick Sorabji, corporate director of policy and public affairs, London Councils