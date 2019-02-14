Cash comes forward for 25,000 homes

Investment for some 25,000 new homes has been allocated by the government as it seeks to hit its target of building 300,000 a year.

This includes 10,000 new homes to be delivered by 2024-25 through the One Public Estate programme, which was launched in 2013 to make more efficient use of land and buildings owned by public bodies including councils.

Its latest round of projects will include £680,000 for homes at Whipps Cross Hospital and other vacant sites in Waltham Forest LBC, £505,000 for projects in Devon and Torbay, £405,000 to release land around Kettering railway station and £410,000 for projects in Worcestershire, including around Redditch station.

One Public Estate programme is a joint initiative between the Cabinet Office, the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government and the Local Government Association. It covers 95% of local authority areas.

Meanwhile, Homes England is to build over 10,000 dwellings on seven redundant Ministry of Defence bases, and a £78m loan will go towards 1,500 homes at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

A number of other smaller projects will also secure backing from Homes England.

Communities secretary James Brokenshire said: “We delivered 222,000 homes last year which is the highest number in a decade, but we must keep upping our game.

“We are invoking the spirit of Britain’s post-war push to build as we strive to hit our target of 300,000 new homes a year by the mid-2020s, for the first time since the days of Harold Macmillan.”