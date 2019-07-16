Costly universal credit workarounds stem rising rent arrears

Councils and their arms length mangement organisations are investing a “huge amount of time, money and staff” in controlling the impact of universal credit on tenants and this is showing in a gradual reduction in arrears, a new survey has revealed.

The survey from the National Federation of ALMOs (NFA) and the Association of Retained Council Housing found that although households receiving universal credit are significantly more likely to have housing debt than those on housing benefit and also to owe more, the figures would be worse if councils weren’t plugging the gaps with their own staff, training, IT investment and cash.

Two council landlords who responded to the survey estimate that universal credit has added upwards of £200,000 more to their housing management costs in the previous 12 months.

However, currently much of the work that is being done by councils consists of “workarounds and administrative, resource-heavy processes”, which is “neither scalable nor cost-effective” as the number of households on universal credit grows.

The survey, ’Patching the net: Measuring the impact of Universal Credit on tenants and landlords’, was based on responses from 39 councils and council-owned housing management ALMO companies representing 33% of the total local authority stock.

It found that despite a sharp increase of households on universal credit from around 4% in 2018 to 12% in 2019, arrears have remained broadly stable, and households in arrears have reduced for the group of 24 respondents which have responded for the past three years of the survey. ”Considering the amount of resources that landlords and the Department for Work & Pensions have invested into making universal credit work, it would be worrying to have seen no improvement,” the survey concluded.

30% of all households are in arrears, owing on average £320 (4 weeks rent) 21% of households on housing benefit are in arrears, owing on average £221 (3 weeks rent) 67% of households on universal credit are in arrears, owing on average £564 (7 weeks rent)

The NFA’s policy director Chloe Fletcher claimed that councils and their management companies have had to “innovate and come up with countless work-arounds to make sure arrears don’t escalate and tenants are able to keep their homes when they move onto the new benefit system.

“This level of intense support from social landlords just isn’t sustainable as universal credit rolls out and the government starts to move existing benefit claimants onto universal credit,” she warned. “Council housing budgets are already under enough pressure from the cuts in rental income imposed upon them by government for the past four years. We are calling for government to both improve the way it administers universal credit and to fund social housing organisations to provide the support tenants need during the transition to universal credit.”

Earlier this year work and pensions secretary Amber Rudd paused plans to begin transferring all benfits claimants onto universal credit pending a trial involving 10,000 people. New claimants or claimants wo have a change in circumstances will be placed onto universal credit.