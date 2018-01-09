Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Close

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

David paine masthead

The Chief Reporter

'Nothing has changed!': The rebranding reshuffle
 Menu 

DCLG rebrands to suggest new housing focus

DCLG rebrands to suggest new housing focus

9 January, 2018 By

Housing sector figures have welcomed the rebranding of the Department for Communities & Local Government as the Ministry for Housing, Communities & Local Government – but are yet to be convinced a renewed focus on housing is forthcoming.

Subscribe for full online access and get...

  • Unlimited access to all online stories
  • Daily briefings and news alerts
  • A fortnightly magazine
  • Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
  • Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange

Register for guest access to keep reading and get..

  • A free taste of other selected stories
  • Daily email newsletters
  • A fortnightly magazine
  • Exclusive supplements, research, reports and analysis
  • Best practice case studies with our Idea Exchange