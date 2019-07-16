Exclusive: permitted development threatening health and wellbeing

A significant proportion of senior officers and councillors fear vulnerable people are being disproportionately negatively affected by the rise in the number of homes built through permitted development rights, a new survey has found.

Almost half of respondents (49.7%) to a survey by the Association for Public Service Excellence expressed concern this was the case with a similar proportion (48.6%) fearing homes created under permitted development could prove dangerous to health and wellbeing.

The findings come as it emerged Watford BC has just lost an appeal against the development of flats with no windows under permitted development rights. Development in line with permitted development rights does not require full planning permission and can therefore be built at a lower standard than planners would allow. A spokesperson for Watford said the application had come to light when the developer applied for change of use.

Despite recognising that living without a window “would not be a positive living environment”, the government planning inspector Steven Rennie said that it had not been “sufficiently demonstrated” that the plans to convert a light industrial building to 15 flats – seven of which have no windows - in Wellstones, Watford would not be able to form a self-contained dwelling with day-to-day living facilities

Watford mayor Peter Taylor (Lib Dem) said the council “strongly opposed this sub-standard development”.

“It is a disgrace that central government has set such a low bar for the homes that people are expected to live in. Councils should be given the powers to reject applications like these.”

Government figures suggest at least 32,000 homes have been delivered under permitted development rights in the past two years.

However, the vast majority of the 159 council leaders, committee chairs, chief executives and senior planning and development officers that responded to APSE’s survey had no idea how many homes had been built under permitted development rights in their areas.

The report, Housing for a fairer society: The role of councils in ensuring stronger communities, was written by the Town and Country Planning Association.

APSE chief executive Paul O’Brien said: “Permitted developments are in danger of becoming the new slum housing of the 21st century, de facto permitting a dangerous slide into deregulated and ultimately damaging housing provision.”

The report, Housing for a fairer society: The role of councils in ensuring stronger communities, also found that demand for affordable housing has remained unchanged for four consecutive years, with 59% of UK councils reporting ‘severe’ shortages and only 2% claiming their need is ‘not substantial’.

It comes just two months after another study by London Assembly Labour group, Slums of the Future – permitted development conversions in London, found that of the 15,929 new homes built through permitted development in London since 2013, only 71 were defined as ‘affordable’ – just 0.4%.

Croydon LBC has seen the most residential units delivered through permitted development since 2013 – 2,727 or 17% of the total.

The report’s author, Tom Copley (Lab), assembly member on the London Assembly and Lewisham LBC councillor also discovered that more than half (59%) of London’s permitted development homes don’t meet the nationally described minimum space standard.

The worst case he came across was a flat in Croydon that was just 10 square metres – smaller than a changing places disabled toilet which is 12 square metres. “We don’t know who was living there,” he said. “We do know that a lot of them are for temporary accommodation which means that you’ll have families being crammed into these tiny bedsits, essentially and the rents on them are still pretty high – not much lower than the averages in the area, despite the fact that they are half the size or smaller.

“It is shocking, the scale of the problem, but not really surprising because the moment you create a loophole such as this, of course developers are going to go through it because it’s going to be about maximising profit. This is the problem with having this developer led approach to housing delivery is that it completely undermines the planning system.”