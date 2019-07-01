Healey: Labour would beef up powers to tackle rogue landlords

Shadow housing minister John Healey has told LGC that he wants to hand councils tougher powers to deal with rogue landlords, and to fund “the start up of renters unions in every town and city”.

The MP for Wentworth and Dearne, who was the nation’s housing minister from 2009 to 2010, said renters unions were needed because “like for all of us at work, your rights are only as good as your ability to enforce them”.

The Labour party has stated that it would make a £20m fund available over a three-year period to set up renters’ unions, and Mr Healey revealed to LGC that the party will roll these out “in every town and city”.

Speaking to LGC after his speech at the Chartered Institute of Housing’s 2019 conference in Manchester last week, Mr Healey also said that he wants to introduce “legal minimum standards” before landlords can rent properties, as well as open ended tenancies and a control on rent rises during tenancies.

He also revealed his party’s plans to tighten up enforcement powers on rogue landlords, calling for “sanctions, tougher powers for councils to enforce the standards required”.

Labour would also slash social rents to ‘living rent’ levels, which are linked to a third of average national incomes. In Manchester, where the conference was being held, Mr Healey claimed that the average private monthly rent for people is just under £700 a month, and Labour’s living rent would cut £130 a month off that figure.