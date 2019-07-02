Lifting of borrowing cap leads to upsurge in housebuilding plans

Building plans are already advancing for a third of stock holding districts, and the remaining two-thirds are beginning to embark on plans to increase the supply of new homes, a new report commissioned by the District Councils’ Network (DCN) and the Local Government Information Unit (LGiU) has found.

The fundings are based on a survey of 51 of DCN’s 191 member councils as well as a series of interviews with housing officers across the country, which demonstrated the impact the lifting of the HRA cap has had on councils’ housebuilding plans. One respondent said: “If the cap had not been lifted, the units would still have been built, just at a later time. Typically 20 units would have been delivered annually, and this has increased to 30 units annually over the next ten years.”

A council in the south said the lifting of the borrowing cap had been combined with a new business plan and housing strategy to deliver at least 600 new affordable homes by March 2026, and another said it will deliver 500 more houses as a result of its increased borrowing capacity.

The research also found that some district councils that do not hold their own housing stock to borrow against are nevertheless still drawing up ambitious building plans.

Preston City Council for example is using city deal funding to invest in infrastructure to allow the release of new development sites. It has a joint venture vehicle in partnership with a local housing association, and a deal with Homes England to build city centre homes.

DCN chair John Fuller (Con) said stock holding authorities have had a “head start” in getting back into the housebuilding industry.

The South Norfolk DC leader described the HRA freedoms a “welcome start”, but called on the government to allow councils to go further. “It must reform right to buy, implement a streamlined compulsory purchase order process, introduce step-in rights to intervene on stalled proposals, and release housing infrastructure funding to enable all areas to contribute to getting a roof over everyone’s head,” he said.

The DCN survey corroborates research by the Local Government Association published in March, which found that 94% of housing stock-owning councils will use new powers to borrow to invest in housebuilding programmes.

Last week, research by the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) found that even before the cap was lifted councils built more homes in 2017-18 than in any year since 1990.

LGiU’s chief executive Jonathan Carr-West said the report highlights the “great strides” that district councils have made in rising to the housing challenges of the last few years, but added that it is “unacceptable” that councils still have “no clear indication” about how they will be funded this time next year. “This is a massive hindrance on their ability to further plan for the future and build the homes that are desperately needed in their communities,” he said.