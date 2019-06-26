Malthouse hints right to buy receipts in the mix for reform

Housing minister Kit Malthouse is holding discussions with the Treasury about whether councils should be allowed to retain a greater portion of their right to buy receipts, he has told LGC.

Currently councils only keep a third of the funds raised through sale of council homes to tenants, a fact the Local Government Association says is inhibiting councils’ attempts to replace sold homes. Speaking to LGC at the Housing 2019 conference in Manchester on Tuesday, Mr Malthouse admitted that councils were not currently hitting one to one replacement of council housing lost through right to buy.

Asked by LGC whether the government would let councils retain a greater proportion of their receipts, he said: “In an atmosphere of rising volumes of council houses, you would hope that somewhere in the mix, the blend of the retention of receipts would be compensated for by the ability for local authorities to expand supply generally.

“That’s a conversation we are having at the moment with our Treasury colleagues and we will report back to local authorities on that.”

The government consulted on reforming the rules around the use of right to buy receipts last summer but this did not include an explicit option to increase the proportion of receipts retained by councils. The government has yet to respond to the consultation.

Mr Malthouse explained to LGC that because he spent eight years as a local councillor himself, his “natural tendency” is to give councillors “as much freedom as we can”. “It used to drive me nuts as a councillor when I was somehow restricted in delivering my mandate,” he said.

“I certainly think the more power we can give to local councils, the better the delivery will be. I am a great believer that the closer to the frontline decisions are made, and that resources are deployed, the better the results you get.

“At the same time, I do recognise that there are incentives in the system that mean local authorities need to be kept on their toes sometimes with these issues. We will have to wait and see what comes out.”

He joked that he is now aproaching his 12 months as housing minister “and possibly my relegation to back benches”, but that one of the ambitions he still has as housing minister, “if I am allowed to continue” is to give “everybody in this country a shot at home ownership at some point in their life, if they want it”.

“I am a big supporter of right to buy, and part of our job as politicians is to try to manufacture that job as much as we can, whether that’s through voluntary right buy, shared ownership, whatever that might be, we have an obligation for young and old people to have some options to be able to buy.”

He also spoke of the need to consider going into the spending review how social housebuilding activity can be maintained in London and the South East, “if the housing market is starting to soften [there]”.

Mr Malthouse refused to rule out the introduction of a permitted development right to build new dwellings on top of existing buildings, something the government has previously consulted on, and said that an announcement will be made about it later in the year.

When asked about whether the government will be funding the removal of combustible materials from balconies following the recent fire in Barking on an apartment block that used wood cladding, he said that this is not being envisaged at the moment.