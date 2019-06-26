May calls for new design laws in bid to cement housing legacy

The outgoing prime minister Theresa May has today called for new design standards to ensure quality is not lost in the drive to build more homes.

In a speech at the Housing 2019 conference this afternoon, Mrs May also set out the next steps on the social housing green paper which aims improve the quality of social housing and better tenant rights.

Her intervention comes as figures indicate that, by autumn, a million homes will have been added in under five years, recovering from a dramatic slump following the financial crisis to 222,000 last year. The government says that in Manchester, the number of extra homes being created is up 12%, in Nottingham by 43%, and in Birmingham by 80%. The number of affordable housing starts has also increased to nearly 54,000 this year.

But the prime minister warned that the quality of housing must not be compromised by the drive to build more homes, and is called for new regulations to mandate developers to build higher-quality housing.

At the moment, nationally described space standards are not mandatory and Mrs May claims this has resulted in an “uneven playing field” with different rules in different parts of the country, leaving “tenants and buyers facing a postcode lottery.”

She told delegates in Manchester that clear national standards could potentially lead to increased housebuilding.

She said: “I cannot defend a system in which owners and tenants are forced to accept tiny homes with inadequate storage…Where developers feel the need to fill show homes with deceptively small furniture, and where the lack of universal standards encourages a race to the bottom.”

Mrs May also confirmed plans to end so-called “no-fault” evictions, with a consultation to be published shortly.

Yesterday, housing minister Kit Malthouse delivered a speech at the conference in which he said the fact Mrs May is visiting the conference in her last few weeks in office is “symbolic”. “It was made clear to me when I started that beneath the soap opera of Brexit, housing is the next on the agenda as part of [Theresa May’s] burning injustices. Here, she will talk about the revolution in social housing.”