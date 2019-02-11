Over 40 councils to act as rough sleeping pathfinders

More than 40 councils have been successful in bidding for a new government pathfinder scheme aimed at reducing rough sleeping.

The Rapid Rehousing Pathway funding was awarded to 42 “early adopters” areas to help people sleeping on the streets, and those at risk of rough sleeping to access support and settled housing. The 42 areas include East Sussex, Surrey, Worcestershire and West Sussex CCs, working with their districts while groups of districts in Devon and Kent are also working together to pilot the scheme. In London, Camden and Islington LBCs are wokring together, as are City of London Corporation and Towerhamlets LBC.

The full list of the 42 winners can be read here.

The pathway will work in conjunction with the Somewhere Safe to Stay assessment hub programme that was piloted in 11 areas in December 2018.

A Ministry for Housing Communities & Local Government spokesperson said funding would be allocated on a regional basis so it was not possible to say how much each bid would receive. It forms part of the £100m Rough Sleeping Strategy that was published in August 2018.

Housing and homelessness minister Heather Wheeler MP said: “We’re investing £1.2 billion to tackle all forms of homelessness and to stop people from becoming homeless in the first place, we’ve changed the law to require councils to provide early support for those at risk. We’ve also given councils funding to create an additional 1,750 beds and 500 rough sleeping support staff, who are working tirelessly to support people off the streets and into recovery.”

However Local Government Association Housing spokesman Cllr Martin Tett said long-term, joined up funding was urgently needed.

“We need to go much further, much faster. Proper resourcing of local government funding is essential if we are going to end homelessness.”

He added: “To stand still and deliver the same homelessness services currently being provided – for which funding has been significantly reduced in recent years – councils would need an additional £110 million by 2019-20.”