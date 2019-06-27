Porter: 'Civil servants have a vested interest in not solving the problem'

When Gary Porter was elected leader of South Holland DC in 2003, two years after becoming a councillor, the then Labour government was pushing councils to transfer their housing stock to alternative ownership.

porter lord leaving do A terrace at the LGA’s London headquarters was named in honour of its outgoing chair

But the Conservative politician, who was made a lord in 2015, was having none of it.

As he tells it the saga went on for months with him summoned to the government’s regional office in Nottingham on numerous occasions and ordered to make a ‘voluntary’ stock transfer. When that failed “busloads” of civil servants arrived in his Lincolnshire district to cajole him into implementing the policy.

Lord Porter recalls: “The answer three months ago was…no and it’s still no. ‘You’ve got to, it’s government policy.’ Really? It’s a topsy-turvy world when a Labour government is telling a Conservative council to sell its houses. And in the end they said, ‘Oh, bollocks. Leave him alone.’”

Housing has been a dominant theme during his chairmanship of the Local Government Association over the past four years, as has been his tendency to express himself in the frankest of terms when he feels it necessary. As a former builder and passionate defender of council housing he has been a fitting representative for the sector as it grapples with the housing crisis and its response to the Grenfell Tower fire just over two years ago that left 72 dead.

Lord Porter says: “This organisation was massively at its best when Grenfell kicked off. There were so many people in here doing so much and way, way above nine till five, Monday to Friday.

“We had a massive piece of work around trying to defend the reputation of the sector, but we also had a lot of people on the ground doing stuff.”

The LGA had staff in Kensington helping with the relief effort and others providing support for councils elsewhere with safety concerns.

“The Icelandic Bank stuff and all that had nothing compared with this,” says Lord Porter. “This was massive. We knew it right from day one.”

The material that the council-owned Grenfell Tower had been clad in was soon branded dangerous. Over the subsequent two years the LGA has lobbied hard for the government to fund its removal from other council blocks and to take action to ensure privately-owned blocks are safe.

However, Grenfell also exposed problems with the current system of building regulation that allowed the material to be used in the first place, raising questions about other materials currently approved for use.

“I’ve had two years’ banging on about it,” Lord Porter says, “and all I can think of now is… people are less safe or at least we’re more aware that they’re less safe than they were two years ago.”

He describes the current system for ensuring building safety as “atrocious” and in need of a complete rewrite but says the government “still don’t” recognise the seriousness of the situation. His choicest words though are reserved for the civil service.

“Civil service are trying to rewrite the English language to say ‘This is a council problem’ and it’s not. It’s a guidance problem around the building regs. We don’t write the building regs, they do.

“I don’t believe there’s a politician who does not want this to be resolved in the quickest, safest route that they can do it. But the civil service… they’ve got skin in the game because to get it right in the future, you have to admit you got it wrong in the past.”

Questioned on whether he is really alleging civil servants are putting their careers before public safety, he says: “I honestly think there’s people there with a vested interest in not resolving the problem in a public facing way.”

Later in the interview he admits that the civil service are a “soft target” for his criticism, allowing him to maintain more cordial relations with politicians, but maintains he has a “list of civil servants who I would be handing P45s out if it was my business”. “But I don’t attack them as individuals. I attack them as a class.”

porter leaving do Lord Porter’s leaving do was attended by current housing and communities secretary James Brokenshire and his predecessor Sajid Javid

His ire is also often directed towards the Treasury, which he recently described as “bloody minded”. It is what he says is officials’ inability to understand the potential of investing to save money further down the line, such as building more council homes to reduce the housing benefit bill, that he finds so frustrating.

“That’s a slight understatement about what I was thinking,” he says. “I’ve got better swear words than ‘bloody’.”

Lord Porter was leader of the LGA Conservative group for four years before becoming chair, making him the longest serving holder of both roles. He is open about his dismay at having to stand down from a senior role in the organisation. He plans to continue as leader at South Holland until his group tells him to “bugger off” and is seeking new roles that will allow him to continue to advocate for the sector, although he says he is not interested in a government role in the Lords.

He is keen to credit the whole team at the LGA for its successes while he has been at the helm, most of that working alongside chief executive Mark Lloyd.

“Don’t get me wrong, I like it when people say, ‘Oh, yeah, Porter did this.’ I don’t do any of the real ‘doing’ bit. So the things that I think are achievements, are ours, they’re not mine.”

Chief amongst the successes he cites is the lifting of the cap on councils’ ability to borrow through their housing revenue accounts – “if there wasn’t an LGA, there would have been no [lifting] of that cap” – but he regrets he was not able to push the government further on reform of right-to-buy.

Describing himself as the “country’s biggest fan” of the policy he would nevertheless like to see councils allowed to keep 100% of receipts and discounts set at a level that is appropriate locally, claiming that in South Holland the £70,000 discount is £40,000 more than anyone would need to be able to buy their council home.

“It’s stupid. We collectively as taxpayers have just lost 40 grand we didn’t need to lose,” he says.

Lord Porter said some of the “best” things the LGA had done were behind the scenes, “stopping [the government] from doing stupid things”. However, he declined to elaborate, saying the government needed to have confidence the LGA could be discreet.

Nevertheless Lord Porter is known for not only being outspoken, but deploying a particular vernacular to get his point across. In his own words this has landed him on the “naughty step” with ministers a fair few times during his chairmanship.

“Every time I have to do something that annoys the government, and sometimes I have to do that, we look for the place where I can redeem myself quite quickly. That has to happen because if I spent all of the time on the naughty step, we’d achieve nothing… Nobody would listen to us.”

Though Lord Porter may not have won all his battles over the past few years, he has certainly not gone unheard and his successor, due to be formally announced at the LGA’s conference next week, will have plenty to build on.

Let’s hope for the good of local government they are as unafraid to pick a fight.